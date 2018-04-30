Terrell McClain: Released by Washington
McClain was released by the Redskins on Monday.
McClain signed with the Redskins last offseason, but with the team drafting two defensive linemen this past weekend in Da'Ron Payne in the first round and Tim Settle in the fifth round, McClain and his non-guaranteed base salary became expendable. The 29-year-old will immediately be eligible to sign on with another team.
More News
-
Redskins' Terrell McClain: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Redskins' Terrell McClain: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Redskins' Terrell McClain: Makes return against Broncos•
-
Redskins' Terrell McClain: Listed as questionable•
-
Redskins' Terrell McClain: Will sit out Sunday•
-
Redskins' Terrell McClain: Dons questionable tag•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...