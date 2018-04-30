McClain was released by the Redskins on Monday.

McClain signed with the Redskins last offseason, but with the team drafting two defensive linemen this past weekend in Da'Ron Payne in the first round and Tim Settle in the fifth round, McClain and his non-guaranteed base salary became expendable. The 29-year-old will immediately be eligible to sign on with another team.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories