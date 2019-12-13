Play

The Cardinals waived Suggs (back) on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Suggs and the Cardinals came to a mutual agreement to part ways, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. The veteran linebacker was dealing with a back injury during practices, but the fact that he wasn't waived with an injury tag suggests that he's back to full health. Suggs now be subject to league waivers, and he should have little issue drawing interest from another club. Across 13 games with the Cardinals this season, the 37-year-old recorded 37 tackles (23 solo), 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

