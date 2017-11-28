Terrell Watson: Lands on Steelers' practice squad
Watson was signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Monday.
The Steelers waived Watson on Saturday after the running back mostly saw work on special teams through 10 games. He was replaced by Fitzgerald Toussaint, but Watson could be promoted back to the active roster should Pittsburgh ever feel it needs additional depth in the backfield.
