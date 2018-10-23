Terrelle Pryor: Could be ready to play as soon as Sunday
Pryor (groin) said he is feeling close to 100-percent and could be ready to play as soon as Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Schefter added that Pryor has been contacted by multiple teams and could be an option for those that were unable to acquire Amari Cooper (concussion) from the Raiders. Pryor has only 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns in six games this year, but possesses good size and has proven before that he can be an effective wideout in the right situation. With multiple squads across the league dealing with injuries or lack of production in the receiving game, he could find himself on a new team sooner rather than later.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?