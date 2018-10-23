Pryor (groin) said he is feeling close to 100-percent and could be ready to play as soon as Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter added that Pryor has been contacted by multiple teams and could be an option for those that were unable to acquire Amari Cooper (concussion) from the Raiders. Pryor has only 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns in six games this year, but possesses good size and has proven before that he can be an effective wideout in the right situation. With multiple squads across the league dealing with injuries or lack of production in the receiving game, he could find himself on a new team sooner rather than later.