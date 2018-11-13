The Bills released Pryor on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pryor's run in Buffalo will end after two games. In the first one (Week 9 against the Bears), he hauled in just two of five passes for 17 yards while logging 83 percent of the offensive snaps. This past Sunday versus the Jets, his workload experienced a significant cut to 43 percent of the snaps on offense, as he gathered in none of his three targets. The experiment clearly didn't go as planned, and the Bills will instead rely on a cadre of young pass catchers moving forward. Pryor will return to the workout circuit as he seeks another opportunity.

