The Jaguars are cutting Pryor (hamstring), who didn't play in Thursday's preseason finale against Atlanta, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A hamstring injury limited Pryor to one appearance and three receptions during the preseason, essentially robbing him of any chance to build a case for the 53-man roster. The 30-year-old wide receiver doesn't seem especially likely to land another job before Week 1.