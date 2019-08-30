The Jaguars are cutting Pryor (hamstring), who didn't play in Thursday's preseason finale against Atlanta, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A hamstring injury limited Pryor to one appearance and three receptions during the preseason, essentially robbing him of any chance to build a case for the 53-man roster. The 30-year-old wide receiver doesn't seem especially likely to land another job before Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...