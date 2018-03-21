Pryor (ankle) is expected to sign with either the Jets or Seahawks, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Pryor paid a visit to Seattle over the weekend, but another suitor has materialized in the intervening period. After exploding onto the scene with 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in 2016, he earned a one-year, $6 million prove-it deal from the Redskins last offseason. That said, his time in the nation's capitol didn't go as planned, as his usage waned, perhaps due to an ankle injury that eventually required arthroscopic surgery on Nov. 20. Pryor's next landing spot likely will depend on whether he wants to work with a top QB (the Seahawks) or takes on a large cap hit (the Jets).