Pryor underwent surgery Saturday following an off-the-field incident, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 30-year-old wide receiver, who last played for the Jaguars during the 2019 preseason, is currently in critical condition following an off-the-field incident which took place in Pittsburgh on Friday.

