Coach Todd Bowles said the Jets are expected to take a look at Pryor (groin) following Sunday's contest at Chicago, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

When the Jets released Pryor on Saturday, he was believed to need 2-to-3 weeks off to tend to a minor groin tear. However, he has since informed teams that he's approaching 100 percent health (per Adam Schefter of ESPN) and posted a video of himself running and catching a pass on his personal Twitter account. With teams wrapping up Week 8 prep, Pryor isn't a candidate to be signed in time to play Sunday or Monday, but Bowles' comment seems to indicate he'll be a member of an organization at some point next week.