Pryor is signing with the Jaguars on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pryor has bounced around the league since his 2016 breakout with Cleveland, catching 36 passes for 492 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games for the Redskins, Jets and Bills. He'll have a decent shot to make the 53-man roster in Jacksonville, where the wideout corps is led by Dede Westbrook (undisclosed), Marqise Lee (knee), D.J. Chark, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole. Pryor will turn 30 in June and seems to have finished out 2018 in good health after the Bills cut him in mid-November.

