Terrelle Pryor: Likely out two weeks with groin tear
Pryor, who was released by the Jets on Saturday, is expected to be sidelined for about two weeks with a minor groin tear, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Given the short-term nature of Pryor's setback, the Jets declined to move him to injured reserve, which would have necessitated an absence of at least eight weeks. By cutting him loose, the Jets temporarily freed up a roster spot for a healthy wideout (Deontay Burnett) while keeping the door open for Pryor to re-sign with the team once he's back to full strength. Now that Pryor is a free agent, however, the Jets would face competition from other teams that would presumably be interested in Pryor's services. Through the Jets' first six games, Pryor nabbed 14 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
