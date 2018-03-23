Terrelle Pryor: Nearing deal with Jets
Pryor (ankle) is closing in on a deal with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Pryor was reportedly going to sign with either the Seahawks or the Jets, with the latter ending up as his final destination. The former college quarterback signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Redskins last offseason following a breakthrough 1000-plus yard receiving season with the Browns in 2016, but Pryor struggled. He struggled with an ankle injury and was eventually placed on injured reserve after nine games, posting only 20 catches for 240 yards and a single touchdown. The Jets will be hoping that 28-year-old can return to form and boost a New York pass offense that ranked 24th in the league in 2017.
More News
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...