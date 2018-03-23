Pryor (ankle) is closing in on a deal with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pryor was reportedly going to sign with either the Seahawks or the Jets, with the latter ending up as his final destination. The former college quarterback signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Redskins last offseason following a breakthrough 1000-plus yard receiving season with the Browns in 2016, but Pryor struggled. He struggled with an ankle injury and was eventually placed on injured reserve after nine games, posting only 20 catches for 240 yards and a single touchdown. The Jets will be hoping that 28-year-old can return to form and boost a New York pass offense that ranked 24th in the league in 2017.