Terrelle Pryor: Officially parts with Jacksonville
The Jaguars released Pryor (hamstring) as part of an injury settlement Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Pryor was included among the Jaguars' roster cuts Friday but reverted to injured reserve after going unclaimed off waivers. According to Rapoport, the hamstring issue that sidelined Pryor for the Jaguars' final preseason game is a minor concern that the 30-year-old has since moved past, so he'll head back to the open market at full strength. Pryor seems unlikely to surface elsewhere before Week 1 kicks off, but he could find a home once injuries inevitably take their toll on teams' receiver ranks during the season.
