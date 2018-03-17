Terrelle Pryor: Ready for Seattle visit
Pryor (ankle) will visit the Seahawks on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coming a breakout 2016 campaign, Pryor signed a one-year, $8 million contract at this time last offseason. He proceeded to catch only 20 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown in nine games with the Redskins, eventually landing on injured reserve due to a balky ankle that required arthroscopic surgery in late November. The 28-year-old wideout likely is close to full strength at his point, but he'll nonetheless have to settle for a much smaller contract this time around. The Seahawks have an obvious need, looking to replace both Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham. The team did sign Jaron Brown on Friday, but he'll likely slot in fourth or fifth on the depth chart at wide receiver.
