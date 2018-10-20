Terrelle Pryor: Released by Jets
Pryor (groin) was released by the Jets on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Pryor is expected to be out at least two weeks due to a tear in his groin. The Jets have expressed interest in bringing him back once his health is up to par. The move is somewhat surprising, as the 29-year-old is coming off his best game since coming to New York, and has scored a touchdown in consecutive weeks. Quincy Enunwa (ankle) is also out for Week 7, leaving the team with four healthy receivers on their roster. Look for them to make some sort of roster move to add depth, while Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse figure to see their roles increased.
