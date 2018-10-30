Pryor (groin), who visited with the team Monday, is on his way back to Buffalo on Tuesday though no deal has been finalized yet, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

We imagine that with the Bills in dire need of explosive players on offense, Pryor isn't heading back to Buffalo to get another look at Niagara Falls. Expect the team to make an announcement shortly, and with only Kelvin Benjamin -- who appears not to have been dealt at Tuesday's trade deadline -- and Zay Jones having any meaningful production among Bills wideouts this season (and even that's a stretch), Pryor could quickly develop a role in the offense.