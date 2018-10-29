Terrelle Pryor: Visiting with Bills
Pryor (groin) is visiting with the Bills on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Pryor was released by the Jets on Oct. 20 amid reports he'd need 2-to-3 weeks to recover from a minor groin tear. He has since informed teams that he's already approaching full strength, potentially paving the way for a Week 9 signing. The Bills have an obvious lack of talent at wide receiver, but there's been no hint of any upside with their passing game. Elsewhere in the AFC East, Jets coach Todd Bowles recently said the team will consider re-signing Pryor.
