The Jets declined to pick up the option on Brooks' contract, allowing to become a free agent at the beginning of the 2019 league year, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Selected by Baltimore in the third round of the 2014 draft, Brooks never lived up to expectations on defense but did emerge as a key special teamer the past two seasons in New York. He should land on his feet in a similar role, potentially even rejoining the Jets at a lower price.