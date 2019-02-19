Terrence Brooks: Headed for free agency
The Jets declined to pick up the option on Brooks' contract, allowing to become a free agent at the beginning of the 2019 league year, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Selected by Baltimore in the third round of the 2014 draft, Brooks never lived up to expectations on defense but did emerge as a key special teamer the past two seasons in New York. He should land on his feet in a similar role, potentially even rejoining the Jets at a lower price.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII