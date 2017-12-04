Magee was waived by the Falcons on Monday, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

The Falcons brought Magee in to add running back depth while Devonta Freeman worked his way back from a concussion. Now that Freeman is healthy, Magee's services are no longer required. The Falcons signed defensive back Leon McFadden in a corresponding move.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories