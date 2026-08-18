Terrion Arnold: Seahawks signing delayed for now

Arnold's expected signing with the Seahawks does not have a timeline, with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reporting that the cornerback will be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List once his deal with Seattle occurs.

Placement on the exempt list would mean that Arnold wouldn't be able to play or practice amid his legal proceedings, though he would be able to be in meetings, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Arnold was released by the Lions earlier this offseason following a June arrest that brought felony charges of robbery and kidnapping.