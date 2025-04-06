Now Playing

Armstead announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Armstead will hang up his cleats after an impressive 12-year NFL career with the Saints and Dolphins. The offensive tackle was a five-time Pro-Bowler, most recently being selected as one in 2023. The Dolphins will now move forward with a new starting left tackle in 2025.

