Terron Ward: Becomes a free agent
Ward was not tendered a qualifying offer from Atlanta and became a free agent Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Ward didn't receive substantial playing time during his three seasons in the crowded Falcons' backfield, but the undrafted back out of Oregon State was a gritty performer during his tenure in Atlanta. He accumulated only 90 carries between 2015 and 2017 but performed reasonably well with limited opportunity, averaging 4.2 yards per carry and fumbling only once.
