Beckner was suspended four games Monday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Beckner was a seventh-round selection in April's draft by the Buccaneers, and currently resides on their practice squad. There were no further specifics surrounding the suspension, and it will certainly hurt his chances to earn a 53-man roster spot around the league this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories