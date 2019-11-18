Play

Beckner (suspension) was released from the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beckner just completed a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on PEDs and is now a free agent. The rookie seventh-round pick will hope to latch on elsewhere now that he's clear to play.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories