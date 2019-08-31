Terry Godwin: Cut by Carolina
Godwin was cut by the Panthers on Saturday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Godwin was competing for a role as a return man and depth receiver with the Panthers. A five-star recruit out of high school, Godwin will search for a similar chance elsewhere in the league.
