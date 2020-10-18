site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: terry-godwin-designated-for-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Terry Godwin: Designated for COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 18, 2020
at
10:15 am ET 1 min read
The Jaguars placed
Godwin on the practice squad COVID-19 list Saturday.
Godwin is one of 12 Jaguars practice squad players on the list, as he's either contracted the virus or come into close contact with an infected person. He'll need to clear the
NFL's COVID-19 protocols before returning to the team. More News
09/07/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/27/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/07/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/19/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/11/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/31/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read