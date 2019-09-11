Godwin got scooped up by the Jaguars' practice squad Tuesday.

Godwin went to the Panthers in the seventh-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but was recently waived during final roster cuts. The Jaguars must have seen something they liked with the young pass-catcher, as they have opted to bring him in to their practice unit.

