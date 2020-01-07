Play

Godwin (undisclosed) had his practice squad contract with the Jaguars expire Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Godwin spent the entire season on the Jaguars' practice squad, but he moved to the practice squad injured list in mid-December. The 23-year-old was selected in the seventh round during April's draft by the Panthers but was unable to crack the season-opening roster.

