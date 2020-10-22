site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Terry Godwin: Returns from COVID list
The Jaguars activated Godwin off the practice squad COVID-19 list Thursday.
Godwin is one of 11 players cleared to return from the COVID-19 list for Jacksonville on Thursday. He's eligible to immediately resume participating in practice squad activities.
