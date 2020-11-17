Godwin reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The 2019 seventh-round draft choice made his NFL debut at Lambeau Field on Sunday, receiving two snaps on the offensive side and five more on special teams. Godwin was targeted twice by Jake Luton, corralling neither attempt, adding two kick returns for a total of 20 yards during the 24-20 loss to Green Bay. The Georgia standout will remain a developmental option for the Jaguars unless depth is required at wide receiver in the coming weeks.