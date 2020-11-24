site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Terry Godwin: Sent to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Godwin reverted back to Jacksonville's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Godwin logged seven offensive and five special teams snaps in Week 11, but he's yet to record a reception. He's been targeted twice in two games this season.
