Terry Godwin: Shuttled to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Sep 7, 2020
2:39 pm ET
Godwin cleared waivers Sunday and signed with the Jaguars' practice squad.
Godwin spent last season on the Panthers' practice roster and will do the same with the Jaguars in 2020. The Jags are starting the year with six receivers on the roster, so Godwin likely won't be promoted without a slew of injuries.
