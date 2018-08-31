Swanson was waived by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Swanson, an undrafted free agent, was signed to Houston as a depth piece following the 2018 NFL Draft. The the 5-foot-9, 209-pound Swanson was always a long shot to make the final roster, but his release may be a sign of confidence in starter Lamar Miller, and in the recovery progress of D'Onta Foreman (Achilles).