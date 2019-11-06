Wright was signed to the Steelers' practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Wright possesses 4.44 speed and was a member of his alma mater's track team at Purdue, but the 5-foot-11 receiver went undrafted in April before eventually being waived by the Seahawks prior to the start of the regular season.

