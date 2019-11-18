Play

The Steelers cut Wright from the practice squad Monday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The undrafted rookie will seek a new team, as the Steelers opted to bring in fresh faces -- Quadree Henderson and Amara Darboh -- to provide depth at wide receiver.

