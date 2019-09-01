Terry Wright: Waived by Seahawks

Wright was waived by Seattle on Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wright joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent this offseason and was competing for a depth receiver and special teams role. He could be a practice squad candidate if he clears waivers.

