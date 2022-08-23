The Chargers waived Campbell (undisclosed) with an injury designation Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Campbell was dealing with a soft tissue injury at the beginning of training camp and never cleared the issue. He'll revert to the Chargers' injured reserve list if he clears waivers.
