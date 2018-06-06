Tevaun Smith: Let go by Jacksonville
Smith was waived/injured by the Jaguars on Wednesday.
The nature of Smith's injury isn't clear, but if he goes unclaimed off waivers, he'll revert to the Jaguars' injured reserve list. Since going undrafted out of Iowa in 2016, Smith has appeared in just two regular-season contests, both of which came in that same year with the Colts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Meet the Dolphins' new WR corps
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Rookie TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the top six rookie tight ends in Dynasty.
-
Rookie WR Dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings ranks his favorite rookie wide receivers in Dynasty.
-
Rookie RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the 2018 rookie class of running backs in Dynasty.
-
Rookie QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings looks at the Dynasty value of the rookie quarterbacks.
-
Ranking AFC West schedules
Because their division boasts some good defenses, and they all play the NFC West and AFC North's...