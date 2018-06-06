Tevaun Smith: Let go by Jaguars
Smith was waived/injured by the Jaguars on Wednesday.
This is the first we've heard of the injury for Smith, though if he clears waivers, he should revert to the team's injured reserve list. An undrafted free agent back in 2016, Smith was already facing long odds to make the final roster, so it's another tough blow for the 25-year-old receiver. The Jaguars signed Montay Crockett in the corresponding move.
