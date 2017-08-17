Tevaun Smith: Waived with injury settlement
SMITH (groin) was waived with an injury settlement Tuesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Smith was originally waived/injured by the Colts before being reverted back to injured reserve after clearing waivers. He'll now have the ability to sign with another team once he is healthy.
