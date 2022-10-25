The 49ers released Coleman on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
In his four-game sample with San Francisco this season, Coleman ranged from zero offensive snaps to a 28-percent share, the latter of which amounted to his most productive appearance in Week 5 at Carolina (67 yards from scrimmage and two TDs). Overall, though, he averaged a measly 2.2 YPC on his 12 rushes and now finds himself on the open market following the team's recent acquisition of Christian McCaffrey. If he doesn't end up back on the 49ers' practice squad, Coleman may draw interest from other RB-needy teams like the Jets, who lost Breece Hall (knee) for the campaign this past Sunday.
