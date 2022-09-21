The 49ers signed Coleman to their practice squad Wednesday.
Coleman spent the 2021 campaign and the entire 2022 offseason and preseason with the Jets, but he was a roster casualty on cut-down day Aug. 30. He worked out for the 49ers last week, and after Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) emerged from this past Sunday's win against the Seahawks with an injury -- joining Elijah Mitchell (knee) on the sideline -- Coleman has returned to San Francisco, where he played in 2019 and 2020. Jeff Wilson is leading the backfield at the moment, while undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and Marlon Mack also are on the active roster, but Coleman will be a candidate to be elevated Week 3.