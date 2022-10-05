Coleman failed to record a single rushing attempt in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams.
Coleman was a complete non-factor Monday, seeing the field for just one offensive snap. The veteran running back was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Monday's night game, but it was starter Jeff Wilson who saw the vast majority of the work out of the backfield. With his lack of involvement in his first game back, Coleman is difficult to trust for fantasy at this point. The 49ers visit the Panthers in Week 5.