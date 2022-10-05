Coleman reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
With Elijah Mitchell (knee) on injured reserve and Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) ruled out, Coleman was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for Monday's Week 4 win over the Rams. However, the veteran running back played just one offensive, while Jeff Wilson dominated the backfield work. Fellow backup Marlon Mack didn't see the field at all and Jordan Mason played exclusively on special teams, so while Coleman was limited to just one snap, he may an elevation candidate again in Week 5.