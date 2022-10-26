San Francisco signed Coleman to its practice squad Wednesday.
Coleman was cut by San Francisco on Tuesday after logging just one special-teams snap during the team's Week 7 loss to the Chiefs. The previous two weeks, the running back totaled 15 touches for 70 yards and two scores, but the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey made Coleman the add man out in the 49ers' backfield. However, the veteran will return to San Francisco's organization just one day after being cut and will likely operate as an emergency option on the practice squad.