Tevin Floyd: Reaches injury settlement
Floyd was released by the Cardinals after reaching an injury settlement, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.
Floyd was signed by Arizona less than a week ago and he suffered an undisclosed injury shortly thereafter. The injury settlement makes him a free agent, though he likely won't sign anywhere until he's healthy.
