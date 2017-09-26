Tevin Mitchel: Waived off injured reserve
Mitchel and the Colts reached an injury settlement Tuesday, Tom James of the Tribune-Star reports.
Mitchel, who figured to be a long shot for landing on the Colts' 53-man roster, reverted to the team's IR after being waived in training camp. The 25-year-old will now be able to look for a new opportunity once his heath allows it.
