Tevin Mitchel: Waived with abdomen injury
Mitchel (abdomen) was waived/injured by the Colts on Wednesday.
Mitchel originally signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts back in January after spending part of the 2016 season on the practice squad. The 2015 sixth-rounder will likely revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
More News
-
Colts' Tevin Mitchel: Signs future contract with Cotls•
-
Tevin Mitchel: Reaches injury settlement•
-
Colts' Tevin Mitchel: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Colts' Tevin Mitchel: Hurts hamstring in preseason win•
-
Colts sign CB Tevin Mitchel, waive S Robert Smith•
-
Redskins cornerback Tevin Mitchel out for season•
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...