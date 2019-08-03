Texans' A.J. Hendy: Re-signs with Texans
Hendy re-signed with the Texans on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Just three days after being cut, Hendy will return to Houston. The journeyman safety suited up with the Dolphins for one game in 2016, but has since bounced around several practice squads. He figures to remain on the roster bubble unless he can turn some heads at camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...