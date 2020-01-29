Moore appeared in all 16 of the Texans' regular-season games in 2019, recording 14 tackles while playing primarily on special teams.

Moore, a second-year player out of Mississippi, served as a depth safety behind Justin Reid and Tashaun Gipson in 2019. He's appeared in all 32 games since joining the Texans but has played just 19 defensive snaps during that time. He enters the final year of his contract and is expected to resume a similar role in 2020.